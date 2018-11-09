Dutch man, 69, starts battle to legally reverse his age
EVER felt 20 years younger than what is says on your licence?
Dutch 'positivity guru' Emile Ratelband certainly does after starting a court battle to legally alter his age, 69, by 20 years.
Motivational speaker Ratelband told a court in Arnhem in the Netherlands that he felt he was discriminated against in society because of his age - especially when dating.
Citing the fight of transgender people, Ratelband said his emotional and physical state were more akin to a 49-year-old, even describing himself as a "young god".
"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car," he said. "I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."
Ratelband told the court he would even give up his right to a pension to change his birth date from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969.
"It is really a question of free will," he told the court.
However, the public prosecutor pushed back against the radical change, speculating it could force the state to deliberate on a person's "emotional age".