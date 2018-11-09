Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emile Ratelband, 69, is looking to legally reverse his age by 20 years.
Emile Ratelband, 69, is looking to legally reverse his age by 20 years. AP/Peter Dejong
Health

Dutch man, 69, starts battle to legally reverse his age

by Seniors News
9th Nov 2018 11:57 AM

EVER felt 20 years younger than what is says on your licence?

Dutch 'positivity guru' Emile Ratelband certainly does after starting a court battle to legally alter his age, 69, by 20 years.

Motivational speaker Ratelband told a court in Arnhem in the Netherlands that he felt he was discriminated against in society because of his age - especially when dating.

Citing the fight of transgender people, Ratelband said his emotional and physical state were more akin to a 49-year-old, even describing himself as a "young god".

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car," he said. "I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

Ratelband told the court he would even give up his right to a pension to change his birth date from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969.

"It is really a question of free will," he told the court.

However, the public prosecutor pushed back against the radical change, speculating it could force the state to deliberate on a person's "emotional age".

ageing editors picks emile ratelband

Top Stories

    A man has died after a boat capsized off the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon A man has died after a boat capsized off the Coffs Coast

    News Police have confirmed a man has died after a boat capsized off Coffs Harbour.

    • 9th Nov 2018 12:30 PM
    Boat capsizes, fears held for those onboard

    Boat capsizes, fears held for those onboard

    News Emergency services are on scene at Sapphire Beach

    • 9th Nov 2018 11:30 AM
    Free access to military records on Remembrance Day

    Free access to military records on Remembrance Day

    Lifestyle Survey shows growing gap in knowledge of November 11 importance

    • 9th Nov 2018 12:03 PM
    Caught out by red light figures

    Caught out by red light figures

    News The results of three months with red light cameras on Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners