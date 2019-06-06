Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY, SET, GO: Another big field is expected to take part in the 2019 Coffs Harbour Running Festival.
READY, SET, GO: Another big field is expected to take part in the 2019 Coffs Harbour Running Festival. Darrell Nash
Sport

Dust off your joggers and get ready to run

6th Jun 2019 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATHLETICS: Entries are now open for one of Coffs Harbour's largest homegrown sporting events, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival, on Sunday September 8, with early bird specials on offer until the end of July.

The event has something for all ages and abilities with the choice of a half marathon, 10km run, 5km run/walk and the 3km family fun run/walk - all held on the picturesque Coffs Creek Walkway.

The Running Festival is now in its ninth year and attracts approximately 1,600 participants annually from all over Australia.

"We are so lucky to have this unique off-road running track in the middle of our town, taking in many beautiful sights such as the Botanic Gardens, Coffs Creek and Park Beach,” said event director Sinclair Black.

"We are very excited to have Bendigo Bank on board again as the headline sponsor for the ninth consecutive year. Also returning as major sponsors are Key Employment, Beachside Radiology, Mike Blewitt Coffs Coast and Southern Cross University.

"Coffs Coast Events has recognised the Running Festival as a destination event for the second year running.

"Without the continued support from these local organisations, the event would not be the success it is.”

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival donates all proceeds to local charities and community groups and has distributed over $180,000 since the inaugural event in 2011.

Visit www.villagesports.com.au for more information.

athletics coffs harbour coffs harbour running festival running
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road

    Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road

    News POLICE are investigating what caused a 49-year-old truck driver to lose control of his vehicle in a fatal crash last night near Bangalow

    • 6th Jun 2019 11:07 AM
    'People know what happened to Lee Ellen'

    premium_icon 'People know what happened to Lee Ellen'

    News The Clarence community hold key to solve murder of Brooms Head teen

    Wobbegong attack 'quite uncommon', say lifesavers

    premium_icon Wobbegong attack 'quite uncommon', say lifesavers

    News "They can inflict some damage and significant blood loss"

    Don't become another statistic this long weekend

    Don't become another statistic this long weekend

    News Drive to survive and avoid double demerits.

    • 6th Jun 2019 10:30 AM