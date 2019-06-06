Dust off your joggers and get ready to run

READY, SET, GO: Another big field is expected to take part in the 2019 Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

Darrell Nash

ATHLETICS: Entries are now open for one of Coffs Harbour's largest homegrown sporting events, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival, on Sunday September 8, with early bird specials on offer until the end of July.

The event has something for all ages and abilities with the choice of a half marathon, 10km run, 5km run/walk and the 3km family fun run/walk - all held on the picturesque Coffs Creek Walkway.

The Running Festival is now in its ninth year and attracts approximately 1,600 participants annually from all over Australia.

"We are so lucky to have this unique off-road running track in the middle of our town, taking in many beautiful sights such as the Botanic Gardens, Coffs Creek and Park Beach,” said event director Sinclair Black.

"We are very excited to have Bendigo Bank on board again as the headline sponsor for the ninth consecutive year. Also returning as major sponsors are Key Employment, Beachside Radiology, Mike Blewitt Coffs Coast and Southern Cross University.

"Coffs Coast Events has recognised the Running Festival as a destination event for the second year running.

"Without the continued support from these local organisations, the event would not be the success it is.”

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival donates all proceeds to local charities and community groups and has distributed over $180,000 since the inaugural event in 2011.

Visit www.villagesports.com.au for more information.