Dust off the rowing machine for an ANZAC Day challenge

Peter Beare competes in the indoor rowing at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday. Put in the hard yards like they did for tomorrow’s ANZAC Day challenge. GCB - Tertius Pickard

ROWING Australia, Rowing NZ and two-time Olympic gold medallist Eric Murray yesterday announced the 2020 Anzac Day Indoor Rowing Challenge.

The event encourages Australians and New Zealanders to unite to record 2504 metres as many times as possible, at home, on their indoor rowing machines from dawn to dusk on Saturday.

The number, 2504, signifies the date of Anzac Day, with participants encouraged to log their metres online and donate to either RSL Australia's Anzac Appeal or the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association.

New Zealand Olympic gold medallist Eric Murray praised the idea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What better way for our rowing communities to acknowledge this year's Anzac Day, and respect our current lockdown restrictions, than to row at home in honour of all those that have served and continue to serve our countries," Murray said.

"The Anzacs rowed into Gallipoli on April 25, 1915, and this Anzac Day, Australians and New Zealanders will unite at home to row indoors and honour their memory."

Australia's Kim Brennan, a 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist, echoed Murray's sentiments.

"We're calling on Australians and New Zealanders who have their indoor rowing machines at home to record 2504m as many times as possible and take a moment to remember those who came before us," Brennan said.

"While this year's Anzac Day will be different to others, we know our communities will come together to recognise those who served and continue to serve the Australian and New Zealand Defence Forces."

Rowing Australia CEO Ian Robson said he was excited to see the two countries in action.

"These are unprecedented times and we are looking forward to seeing … our two countries contributing to the challenge and also to our respective charitable organisations."

Participants can log their metres between dawn and dusk on Saturday, with the country recording the most 2504m per challenger to be announced on Sunday. Metres can be logged at rowingaustralia.com.au