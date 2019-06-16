Durant, Kyrie plot NBA superteam

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have reportedly huddled in New York City to talk about joining forces with the same team in free agency.

Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report said on Friday on Fox Sports Radio that the meeting between the two superstars likely means Durant won't be returning to the Golden State Warriors.

Durant has been in New York City since travelling there to have surgery for a ruptured Achilles that he suffered in Toronto during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He is expected to miss the 2019-20 season.

"I'm told Kevin Durant is out of the hospital, moved into a hotel for the time being in the New York area, and him and Kyrie have met and have continued to discuss playing together next season. KD has moved all his stuff and will spend his summer in New York," Bucher said.

"Every indication says KD is making plans to be elsewhere because obviously Kyrie will not be joining the Warriors any time soon."

Multiple reports in recent days said Irving intends to leave the Boston Celtics when he becomes a free agent on June 30, with the Brooklyn Nets predicted to be his desired destination.

Brooklyn has one slot available for a max contract, but Ian Begley of SNY reported a second spot could open up if the Nets don't bring back point guard D'Angelo Russell.

Irving's reported decision to sign with ROC Nation Sports - founded by Jay-Z, a former stakeholder in the Nets - has done little to quell speculation the 25-year-old is set to snub the Knicks and join Brooklyn instead.

On top of that, Nets CEO Brett Yormark's twin brother, Michael, is ROC Nation's President. The agency also happens to represent Durant.