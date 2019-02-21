Duo charged after high speed chase in stolen vehicle

A MAN and woman from Queensland who allegedly led police on a pursuit in a stolen car through Coffs Harbour, and injured an officer, have been charged.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District were patrolling on the Pacific Hwy when they spotted a Hyundai i30 allegedly driving dangerously yesterday afternoon.

A chase began, however it was terminated following safety concerns.

The vehicle stopped when it crashed into a kerb and hit another car on Orlando St. No one was injured.

A woman, 32 was arrested at the scene while the man, 25, attempted to outrun police.

After chasing him on foot, police arrested the man. A male Senior Constable suffered minor injuries.

Officers seized a white substances believed to be methylamphetamine, which is undergoing examination.

Officers discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Burleigh Waters, Queensland, and the number plates were stolen from a car in the Harrington area in February.

The man, from Tweed Heads, has been wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant and was charged with a total of 16 offences.

These are in relation to him being unlicensed and disqualified, possessing stolen goods, resisting police, speeding, driving dangerously, and driving a vehicle with unauthorised number plates.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

The woman, from Kingscliff, was charged with be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, and resist or hinder police officer in execution of duty.

She was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 18.

Investigations are continuing.