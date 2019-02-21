Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Duo arrested after high speed chase through Coffs Harbour.
Duo arrested after high speed chase through Coffs Harbour. Frank Redward
News

Duo charged after high speed chase in stolen vehicle

21st Feb 2019 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN and woman from Queensland who allegedly led police on a pursuit in a stolen car through Coffs Harbour, and injured an officer, have been charged.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District were patrolling on the Pacific Hwy when they spotted a Hyundai i30 allegedly driving dangerously yesterday afternoon.

A chase began, however it was terminated following safety concerns.

The vehicle stopped when it crashed into a kerb and hit another car on Orlando St. No one was injured.

A woman, 32 was arrested at the scene while the man, 25, attempted to outrun police.

After chasing him on foot, police arrested the man. A male Senior Constable suffered minor injuries.

Officers seized a white substances believed to be methylamphetamine, which is undergoing examination.

Officers discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Burleigh Waters, Queensland, and the number plates were stolen from a car in the Harrington area in February.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The man, from Tweed Heads, has been wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant and was charged with a total of 16 offences.

These are in relation to him being unlicensed and disqualified, possessing stolen goods, resisting police, speeding, driving dangerously, and driving a vehicle with unauthorised number plates.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

The woman, from Kingscliff, was charged with be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, and resist or hinder police officer in execution of duty.

She was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 18.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour coffs harbour local court police pursuit
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Plant and equipment to be auctioned after liquidation

    premium_icon Plant and equipment to be auctioned after liquidation

    News Coffs Coast engineering company liquidates major plant and equipment in unreserved auction after a century of industry leadership.

    Live leaderboard from the Aussie Ladies Classic Bonville

    Live leaderboard from the Aussie Ladies Classic Bonville

    News Follow the action on course, live online or on Fox Sports

    Council updates community on solar farm project

    premium_icon Council updates community on solar farm project

    News Council inundated with enquiries over solar farm proposal

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Smarter Shopping 5G network will offer speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G