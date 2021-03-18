DUNOON SHOOTING: Police lay 9 extra charges

A police car was shot at during an incident at Dunoon.

Police have laid nine extra charges against a man over a shooting in Dunoon.

Police were called to the village, about 20km north of Lismore, after reports of shots fired at a home on Rayward Road about 9pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

While they were on their way to the scene, Richmond Police District officers received further reports, claiming the man had allegedly fires shots at two homes on Rayward Road and a further home on Duncan Road.

Anthony Keith Gifford, 63, appeared before Lismore Local Court earlier this month.

Police will allege the Dunoon resident fired more than 20 shots during the ordeal, including at police and peppering a police vehicle with bullets.

He was earlier charged with four counts of firing a firearm at a dwelling with disregard for safety, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of firing a firearm in or near public place.

After further investigations and analysis of seized items, police laid a further nine charges against Mr Gifford on Wednesday.

The fresh charges include two counts of shooting at a person with intent to murder, firing a firearm at a dwelling house with disregard for safety, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, destroy/damage property with intent to endanger life, damaging property by fire/explosive with intent injure, discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest, firing a firearm in or near a public place and not keeping a firearm safely.

Mr Gifford is being held on remand and is due to next appear before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, May 12.

"During the operation, more than 20 shots were allegedly fired with 12 police officers and six local residents taking refuge in a nearby home and other residents instructed to remain in their homes," police said in a statement.

"Specialist units were deployed to assist in the operation - including officers attached to the Tactical Operations Regional Response, negotiators, Police Rescue, and the Dog Unit with assistance from Queensland Polair."