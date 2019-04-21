Dune driver rolls as beach claims second Easter victim

A driver in a new looking Prado is the latest victim of soft sand and big drop offs on Teewah beach.

A DRIVER of a Toyota Prado has come to grief on Teewah Beach this morning while driving in soft sand.

His four-wheel-drive vehicle rolled while negotiating the beach at North Shore.

Another driver on the beach at the same time, Kyle Keleher, took photos of the incident.

He said the rollover happened at about 10.30am while the driver was on the dunes but was not hurt in the accident.

It is the second rollover on the beach reported this Easter weekend.

Another driver was caught out when his four-wheel-drive rolled an erosion bank at Teewah on Thursday.

Photos of the incident, posted to I got bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page, showed the Holden Jackeroo on its roof at the popular Easter camping destination.

I got bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page posted photos of a car roll over along the beach at Teewah over the Easter break. I got bogged at Inskip Point

Passing motorists stopped to see if the occupants of the vehicle were okay.

As usual, commenters on the Facebook site were quick to react.

Kevin Shaw posted "David Attenborough: Here we see in its natural habitat, a sh**house 4wder. It takes this sprawled out position in the hopes of finding a mate...that can help it up.*

*Disclaimer: this is a joke no offence is meant."

Others were critical of the drivers ability.

Nathan Werba commented, "Hope you cop a nice fine plus towing and recovery fees. Why do people continue to drive on the beaches at high tide and on the dunes bunch of muppets."

The roll over follows warnings from authorities to take care while driving on beaches.

The latest government Cooloola conditions report cites high tides in excess of 2m were predicted.

It said Teewah Beach is likely to be impassable for at least two hours either side of high tide and should be avoided.

The beach may be closed to all travellers around these times.

Motorists should exercise caution at all times and plan to travel within two hours either side of low tide, if safe to do so.

Drivers should slow down, stop and check access conditions before deciding if it is safe to traverse.

Driving over vegetated dunes is dangerous and prohibited as it damages the environment and can impact nesting wildlife.

On-the-spot fines will be issued for anyone caught damaging the dunes. The advice is to observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers.