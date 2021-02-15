Dumped dachshunds and random breath testing: 80s flashback

Many readers guessed it was the early 80s. It was 1983 and people were lined up waiting for the bank to open.

Our Flashback Friday post had readers guessing last week.

It featured a line of people in the centre of town - where the Rivers store is now.

Many noted the Bank of New South Wales sign out the front and put two and two together - saying it was a line of customers waiting for the bank to open.

The exact year was 1983. It was also the year Storyland Gardens tourist attraction at Sawtell opened its doors and random breath testing commenced with 81 drivers stopped at two locations.

Times have changed and we're doing it differently now but the Coffs Coast Advocate has been telling the news of the area for more than 100 years.

Also in 1983:

- A string of little dachshunds were dumped alongside the Pacific Highway in the January school holidays. Best known was Jake because he had lost one leg.

- A cane toad was found in Coffs Harbour but there was no cause for alarm with Coffs Harbour Agriculture Department plant disease inspector Phil Regan saying it probably came down from Queensland on the back of a truck.

Protesters at Emerald Beach were a regular sight during the early 90s.

- April say the official opening of John Paul College on Hogbin Drive.

- Lucky locals and tourists through the area found themselves in the middle of a raging petrol discount war.

Your guesses in our 1983 Flashback Friday post:

Rowan Lisson - I'm thinking maybe even 70's as Westpac bank was formerly known as "Bank of NSW" and only became Westpac in 1982.

Beth Gerrame - Time frame looks to be around late 1970s - early 1980s judging by the fashion

David Murr - 80s, waiting for the bank to open

Lions on the lose at the Jetty in 1953.

Trevor Keast - When the queen came

Cherrol Styles - waiting for the bank to open

Dalen Smith - Mid 70s Anzac Day?

Stephen Regan - Protesting the reopening of the road through the middle of the mall?

Kathleen Estich - 80s , before eftpos and atms lol. No choice but to wait for the bank to open, long queues of ppl.

John Douglas Smith - Waiting for westpac to open on dole day

Big seas wreaked havoc in 2004.

Karen Forbes - 80s or 90s as my son was born 93 and im sure westpac was still there then.

Glenise Saywell - The major collapse of the share market. Getting money out fast; or pension day

Ann Wallace - Waiting for bank to open didn't have ATMs those days I remember waiting myself in line way back than. Late 70s.

Alan Fuller - Judging by the rip curl t shirt and the fact that bank closed in the late 90s and the concrete bench - I'll say 90 ?