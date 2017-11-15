Menu
Dull draw has Poms yearning for Coffs wicket

Australia's Beth Mooney plays a shot during the Women's Ashes Test at North Sydney Oval.
Australia's Beth Mooney plays a shot during the Women's Ashes Test at North Sydney Oval. DEAN LEWINS
Brad Greenshields
by

AFTER a Test that ended in a dull draw in North Sydney, the coach of the England women's cricket team has suggested perhaps Coffs Harbour would've been a better venue for the high stakes Women's Ashes match.

"Coffs Harbour, that was a proper wicket, it was a great wicket,” England coach Mark Robinson said.

"That'd have been perfect. It had bounce, it had carry.”

The four-day match in North Sydney saw only 21 wickets taken while 934 runs were scored at less than two-and-a-half runs per over.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry was the star of the Test scoring an unbeaten 213, the highest international score made by an Australian player.

That knock gave the Southern Stars a lead of 168 runs and about 120 overs to try and dismiss the tourists but two wickets was all the Australian team could take before stumps were pulled an hour ahead of the scheduled finish time.

The same pitch will be used on Friday for the first T20 international before the series concludes in Canberra with the final two matches at Manuka Oval.

Australia need only one win to retain the Women's Ashes, while England require a series whitewash to reclaim the trophy.

