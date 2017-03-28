Duk on the menu

IF YOU hear the words "Peking Duk” and all you can think about is a dish on a Chinese menu stop reading now.

But if you know these words as the Australian electronic music duo made up of disc jockeys and music producers Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles stay with me.

The boys are coming to the Coffs Coast to perform for one night only at C.ex Coffs.

Clear the decks for May 6 and get your tickets now at www.cex.com.au

The Clowntown tour supported by Ivan Ooze and Mallrat is one not to be missed for fans of the duo who first came to our attention in 2012 with the release of a Passion Pit bootleg remix. Their biggest hit "High"”reached 5 on the ARIA Singles Chart, achieved a triple platinum certification and won the ARIA Award for Best Dance Release with music producer James Wilton.

The two lads from Canberra have done quite nicely in the following years including releasing more music, touring around the country and in Asia and North America.

If you've seen them at Falls, Splendour or Big Day Out you know they are well worth your dollars for a ticket.

Expect this gig to sell fast.

WHEN/WHERE &TIX: May 6, C.ex Coffs 7.30-11pm. Cost $46 pre-sold, $55 at door (if available). Note this is an 18+ gig. Tix www.cex.com.au