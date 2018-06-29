Dual carriageway all the way north to Coffs Harbour

THE final 6km of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour has today opened improving road safety and reducing freight transport costs on the primary road corridor between New South Wales and Queensland.

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Keith Pitt said the full upgrade would reduce travel times by around two and a half hours for motorists driving the length of the Pacific Highway.

"The Pacific Highway upgrade continues to deliver a more efficient, safer journey for Australians. Fatalities have halved since the upgrade began in 1996 and are expected to further decrease as more sections open," Mr Pitt said.

NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said the Australian and NSW governments provided $3.3 billion to upgrade the last 105km of highway between Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.

"Today's opening means that 81 per cent of the 657km Pacific Highway upgrade between Hexham and the Queensland border is now complete. A wonderful example of what can be achieved when the Australian and NSW governments work together," Mrs Pavey said.

The Warrell Creek section of the Pacific Highway duplication has today opened to traffic. Roads and Maritime Services

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said the Pacific Highway, which connects Sydney to Brisbane, was a major contributor to Australia's economy.

"The Pacific Highway represents one of NSW's most valuable community assets, with the upgrade delivering jobs, improved safety and travel time savings," MrHartsuyker said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the thousands of workers who worked on the various projects between Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour over the years, many of whom were locals, for contributing to this important infrastructure project," said.

Finishing works, including the installation of low-noise wearing surface and the removal of temporary crossovers, will occur after the highway opens to traffic.

Works on the final part of the Pacific Highway upgrade, from Woolgoolga to Ballina, are underway, with the final section of the upgrade expected to open in 2020.

The Australian Government and New South Wales governments jointly funded the $830 million Pacific Highway Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads upgrade.