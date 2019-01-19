Menu
SUN'S OUT: Dry weather is once again forecast for the next week.
Dry spell currently gripping Coffs has no end in sight

Sam Flanagan
by
19th Jan 2019 12:23 PM
THE dry spell currently gripping the Coffs Coast only has a slim chance of breaking anytime soon, with very slight precipitation predictions for the coming week.

David Wilke from the Bureau of Meteorology said their forecasting system is only showing a slight chance of showers over the next three days.

"Today there's a change coming up the coast that hasn't gone through Coffs Harbour yet, and there is a slight chance of a shower behind it,” he said.

"It's going to bring with it a shallow depth of cloud which will stay around tomorrow.

"On Monday there's predicted storms for up in the ranges, but it doesn't look like they'll push to the coast.”

The mean rainfall for January in Coffs Harbour is 187.5mm, with the lowest 10 per cent of recordings 39.6mm or less.

The lowest recorded rainfall in January was 11.8mm in 1994. The town is yet to receive rain in 2019.

Today is expected to reach a top of 35 degrees, with the maximum on Sunday and Monday expected to be 27.

