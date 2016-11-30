Dry conditions to continue into summer

SUMMER'S HERE: The recent dry conditions on the Coffs Coast are expected to continue into December.

BRACE yourselves for hot and dry conditions as a heatwave is forecast to ring in the first week of summer.

Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Agata Imielska said the dry conditions experienced in November would likely follow through into December.

A severe heatwave is predicted to hit south-east Queensland, which may reach Coffs Harbour.

"There is a heatwave forecast just on the cusp of where Coffs Harbour is," Ms Imielska said.

She said this time of year was typically dry but Coffs Harbour had recorded less than half its 144.7mm monthly rain average.

Ms Imielska said this was due to dominant westerly winds blowing in dry conditions from the country's centre.

She said the Great Dividing Range also acted as a barrier for rain.

Ms Imielska said the last time it had rained in Coffs Harbour was on November 15, when 10.4mm fell.

But she said rain had been forecast for every day this week apart from Friday, although it would probably just be showers of up to 3mm.

"It will be likely the (rain) average will be lower for Coffs Harbour," she said.

"We are expecting the drier conditions to continue.

"December is likely to be a lot hotter and drier."

Ms Imielska warned these weather conditions would increase the risk of fires.