Drunken elderly woman arrested after crashing into home

A woman was charged with mid-range drink driving after she backed into a property on New Years Day.
Jasmine Minhas
by

A WOMAN'S New Years Eve celebrations ended with her arrest after her alleged attempt at driving while drunk saw her reverse into a home.

At around 12.15am on January 1, police were called to a home on Hearnes Lake Rd, Woolgoolga, after reports the elderly female driver had crashed into the property.

The woman returned a positive result and was taken to Woolgoolga Police Station where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.083.

She was charged with mid-range drink driving and not reverse vehicle safely, and will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, February 12.

Coffs Coast Advocate
