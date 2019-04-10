Menu
A woman was filmed twerking and flashing before being kicked off a flight.
Travel

Woman flashes and twerks on a plane

by Aletha Adu
10th Apr 2019 9:05 AM

A SPIRIT Airlines passenger has thrown a tantrum, flashed her bum and twerked while having an epic meltdown on a packed plane.

The unidentified woman, apparently drunk, lost her cool after she was reportedly told to switch her phone off on a flight from Orlando to Newark in the US.

Footage shows the woman speaking to a flight attendant, and she appears to be begging to stay.

The woman threw a tantrum after being asked to turn off her phone.
Moments later, she moves to collect her things from an overhead locker.

As she moans, she notices several passengers are recording her antics, causing her to flip out.

"Yo record all you f***ing want," she yelled, before turning around and twerking while flashing her bum.

Dozens start cheering and laughing at her before one screams: "You're so trashy I love it!"

'COME FIGHT ME'

The woman instantly reacts, screaming, "Yeah! Come fight me then bitch!

"Do something! Do something! Oh nothing 'cuz you're a p***y a** hoe!"

She closes her locker, and then storms down the aisle towards the passenger as she yells: "You're not my mother. My mother makes more money than you."

A flight attendant calls her down to the front of the plane to escort her off the aircraft as other passengers cheer.

The unidentified woman flashed her bum and started to twerk before being kicked off the flight.
Some can be heard screaming: "Leave, Leave! Bye!"

Earlier this year, another passenger was ordered to pay $22,000 after getting drunk before a flight that resulted in an emergency landing.

David Stephen Young, 44, pleaded guilty in a Canadian court in January for failing to comply with safety instructions and resisting arrest on the January 4 flight.

The court heard Young, an alcoholic who was 18 months' sober until the day of the flight, had about six drinks at the airport while waiting to board.

On the plane, Young became belligerent with cabin crew and a fellow passenger and repeatedly tried to get up to use the bathroom during takeoff.

His abusive behaviour lasted an hour, at which time the flight crew made the decision to turn the plane around and return to Calgary.

In another incident, a Scoot flight was thrown into chaos in January and forced to divert to Sydney less than two hours after takeoff because of an "unruly" passenger who sparked a massive brawl.

Gold Coast man Rico David Garilli was heading to Singapore to start his wedding celebrations when the Scoot flight TR7 he was on with hundreds of other passengers was forced to turn back to Australia because a man started to fight with others.

Less than 20 minutes into the flight, Mr Garilli claimed the man started to become aggressive and wanting to fight other passengers.

Despite restraining the rowdy passenger, the pilot still made the decision to turn back and take him to Sydney.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

The woman was escorted off the flight bound for Newark in the US before it took off.
