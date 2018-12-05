Drunk who tackled scooter on Toowoomba street cops fine

A DRUNKEN man who tackled a scooter rider off his bike on a Toowoomba street leaving him unconscious and injured has copped a hefty fine.

Anthony George Swan had been walking on Holberton St, Black Gully, on the night of January 28 when he ran onto the road and tackled the man off his scooter.

Toowoomba Murri Court heard the victim had been unconscious but the 24-year-old punched and kicked him before walking off.

A motorist who witnessed the incident contacted police and the Dog Squad tracked Swan to a nearby residence, police prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor told the court.

The victim was taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder, abrasions and bruises, Sgt Windsor said.

Swan pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

His solicitor Michael McElhinney told the court his client was so drunk at the time he had no recollection of the incident.

His client had since given up alcohol and had a well-paying job in lanscaping, Mr McElhinney said.

Magistrate Kay Ryan noted Swan had received a favourable report from the Murri Court Program he had been on.

Swan was convicted and fined $1200.

