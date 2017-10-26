Drunk, unlicensed driver caught four times over the limit

An unlicensed driver has been caught drink driving.

A DRUNK driver was nabbed by police with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, and with an expired licence.

Tweed/Byron police intercepted the driver travelling into the Byron Bay on Ewingsdale Rd about 12pm on Wednesday before he was eventually pulled over on Shirley St.

The 46-year-old driver, of Coffs Harbour, returned a positive roadside breath test.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay police station.

A breath analysis at the station revealed the man's blood-alcohol was at 0.209 - the limit is 0.05. Police also found the man's licence had expired.

He was charged with driving without a licence and high-range drink driving and will face Byron Bay Local Court on November 16.

