A 24-year-old man will face court next month after he was allegedly caught drink-driving and driving while disqualified.
News

Drunk P-plater busted in New Year’s Day arrest

Jasmine Minhas
2nd Jan 2021 11:45 AM
A P-plater who was allegedly busted drink-driving in Coffs Harbour on New Year’s Day will face court next month.

Just after 3am on January 1, local police stopped the 24-year-old’s Ford Falcon sedan on Doug Knight Dr, where the Coffs Harbour Education Campus is located.

He was breath tested and arrested after allegedly returned a positive result.

He underwent a breath analysis at Coffs Harbour Police Station, returning a high range reading of 0.152.

In NSW, learner and provisional drivers must not drive with a blood alcohol concentration higher than 0.00.

Further inquiries by police then revealed that the man was allegedly driving while his licence was disqualified.

The man was charged with high range PCA and driving while disqualified.

He will face Coffs Harbour Local Court on February 1.

The 24-year-old’s arrest came just four hours after the driver of a stolen car led highway patrol officers on a chase on the Pacific Highway.

The Toyota Landcruiser was detected speeding at Corindi and road spikes were deployed at Korora, successfully deflating the tyres.

The vehicle then collided with a parked van and the three occupants fled from the car.

An 18-year-old passenger was arrested, and police are continuing to search for the other two males.

The arrests were made as part of a statewide road safety operation which began on Christmas Eve and will come to an end at 11.59pm Sunday.

Double demerit points are in force for traffic offences, and up until New Year’s Day almost 7,000 speeding fined were issued across the state.

Around 6,130 infringement notices were issued for other driving offences.

