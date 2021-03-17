Drunk man’s epic rope attack and police chase

Police tasers had no affect a drunken man who launched an attack with a rope before leading them on a chase into Ross River, a court heard.

TWIRLING a rope menacingly, with two taser prongs hanging off his body, John George Moore's problems with binge drinking and authority figures were about to come to a head.

Police were called to an Aitkenvale home on January 5, 2020, around 3am, where they encountered Moore, 28 on the stairs after his brother had refused to let him stay the night, a court heard.

When officers attempted to help him down the stairs, he became "highly agitated and aggressive" and threatened to assault an officer.

After asking him to leave, with a taser pointed in his direction, Moore armed himself with a rope and the taser was discharged "to no effect".

The court heard the other officer's taser was also unable to halt Moore's advance, where he used "derogatory terms and made a threat to kill the constable", forcing the officer to retreat.

The rope struck the female officer on her wrist, causing immediate pain, discomfort, an abrasion, and bruising.

Moore fled the address and was spotted again at 5am, with police chasing him through Rossiter Park before locating him swimming in the middle of Ross River.

He refused to give himself up and was eventually apprehended by water police.

Appearing in Townsville Magistrates Courtyesterday, Moore pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting police, serious assault - obstruct police and serious assault of a police officer whilst armed with a weapon.

Police prosecutor Cassandra Nitz called for Moore to be imprisoned given his history of drunken attacks on authority figures.

John George Moore has a history of attacking authority figures while intoxicated.

Tendering letters of apology and character references, Defence barrister Darin Honchin said his client recognised his problem with binge drinking and sought help from a psychologist.

Mr Honchin requested that Moore's sentence provide supervision to assist with his drinking problem.

Moore also offered $500 in compensation to the injured officer.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan

sentenced Moore to 18 months' probation, 40 hours community service, and ordered to pay $500 compensation, with convictions recorded.

