Maryborough Court House: A Glenwood man pleaded guilty to 11 charges after a string of drunken offences across the last four months.
Drunk man threatens pharmacist after access to Valium denied

12th Oct 2018 1:35 AM
A 54-YEAR-OLD Glenwood man pleaded guilty to 11 charges after a string of drunken offences across the last four months.

Fronting Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday after spending five days in jail, Peter Michael Grabs, was a "different person" to his initial bail hearing, according to his solicitor.

Grabs reportedly had "had a few wines" prior to being arrested.

In one incident described to the court, on August 9 Grabs threatened to shoot a local pharmacist who would not give him Valium without a prescription.

While leaving the store he smashed a glass bottle on the footpath and began throwing things from his car onto the street before abusing police.

The registration of the car he was driving had expired two days earlier.

Defence lawyer Travis George said his client was a disability pensioner who suffered chronic pain.

"He couldn't find his prescription after going through everything in his car and was frustrated when he couldn't get the medication to treat his chronic pain," Mr George said.

Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced Grabs to a total of $1900 in fines with convictions recorded on all charges.

