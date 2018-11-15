Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drunk flyer's horror rant. Picture: Tarun Shukla/Twitter
Drunk flyer's horror rant. Picture: Tarun Shukla/Twitter
Offbeat

Drunk lawyer's horror mid-air rant

by Ally Foster
15th Nov 2018 6:41 AM

A WOMAN was arrested after going on a racist, expletive filled rant during a flight to London after crew refused to serve her more wine.

The 50-year-old woman, believed to be Irish, reportedly launched a drunken tirade against the Air India crew, with clips of her "shameful" rant shared across social media.

"I am a f***ing international lawyer. I work for all you f***ing people ... The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it by the way. But you won't give me a glass of wine, is that correct?" she can be heard shouting at a crew member.

She then asks if they "treat all business class passengers like this?" before saying she would have been served if she was a "rich Indian f***ing money grabbing b**tard".

The video shows her even getting phsyical with some of the flight attendants, with one of the staff members showing a bruise the woman allegedly left on her.

Many people praised the calm way the staff reacted to the horror situation.

Metropolitan police said the woman was arrested when the flight landed "on suspicion of racially aggravated public order, common assault and drunk and disorderly".

drunk flyer editors picks rant wine

Top Stories

    Best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News We've got you covered with the lowest Unleaded, Ethanol and Diesel prices across the Coffs Coast according to the Fuel Check App.

    • 15th Nov 2018 7:30 AM
    Mark Lathan’s 8-point plan to cut state’s immigration

    premium_icon Mark Lathan’s 8-point plan to cut state’s immigration

    Politics NSW One Nation leader has a plan to cut the state’s immigration.

    Man who towed boat with mobility scooter to face court

    Man who towed boat with mobility scooter to face court

    Crime A MAN was caught on film using a mobility scooter to tow a boat.

    Man charged over Coffs Harbour robbery

    premium_icon Man charged over Coffs Harbour robbery

    Crime Drugs, steroids and knuckledusters seized

    Local Partners