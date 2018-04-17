Drunk driver’s incredible fail

The driver is alleged to have been more than four times over the limit. Picture: News Corp Australia

ONE of the easiest arrests of all time was made in southern Sydney on Monday when an alleged drunk driver pulled up at his local police station.

Cops were stunned to find the 57-year-old man, who was alleged to have been more than four times over the limit, had parked directly in front of Kogarah Police Station in an area marked "Police Vehicle Only".

The incredible discovery was made at 12.30pm yesterday and NSW Police said the suspended driver was arrested.

It is understood the man was driving to the station to fulfil bail conditions for his previous offences at Kogarah earlier in the day.

Police allege the man alighted from the vehicle and entered the police station where he was allegedly staggering and smelt of alcohol.

"After providing a positive breath test, the man was arrested and taken into custody by officers from St George Police Area Command," a spokesman for NSW Police said in a statement.

Officers then ordered the driver to perform a breath analysis - which allegedly returned a reading of 0.226 - which is more than four times the legal limit.

The bizarre arrest is reminiscent of a classic moment in Australian police history, when cops found a young man called "Clinton" in his crashed car.

At the time, police were responding to reports of a car doing burnouts, but when they found the driver in the trashed vehicle, he said he was "just waiting for a mate".

The hilarious moment went viral has spawned memes and remixes ever since, but police say the issue of drink-driving is no laughing matter.

Yesterday's arrest comes after, the NSW government announced a raft of tough reforms to road rules to target drink-drivers on the state's roads after a horrific death toll over the summer.

So far 111 people have been killed on the state's roads this year alone - compared with 92 deaths for the same period last year.

The death toll for the past 12 months is 412, compared with a total of 362 for the previous 12-month period.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has vowed to get tough on drink-drivers. Picture: News Corp Australia

The new reforms, announced by Premier Gladys Berejiklian in February mean that mid-range drink driving offenders will have to blow into a breathalyser to prove they are sober before turning the keys to their cars and the speed camera network on the state's roads will be turned on to catch people using their mobile phones behind the wheel.

The driver in Kogarah was charged with high range PCA, driving while suspended and breach of bail.

He was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today. The man's vehicle was removed and the key has been confiscated by police.