Drunk driver, drunk pedestrian collide
A DRUNK pedestrian collided with an allegedly drunk driver in Palmerston last night.
Northern Watch Cmdr Siiri Tennosaar said about 7.30pm the 53-year-old male pedestrian stepped into the path of a black Porsche, driven by a drunk 51-year-old in Bonson Tce, Moulden.
The driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 and was also driving while disqualified. He was issued a notice to appear in court.
"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm and was cautioned for walking without due care," Cmdr Tennosaar said.