NAMED:Drunk driver dragged from smash pleads guilty

Janine Watson
1st Mar 2021 4:31 PM
The drunk driver who had to be dragged from his car after he crashed into a kerb in Coffs Harbour on Friday has pleaded guilty and been released on bail.

Harpreet Singh appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court via audio visual link today charged with driving with a high range PCA - second offence.

Police allege he was more than four times the legal limit.

At around 4.30pm the 37-year-old was driving a silver Toyota Corolla and crashed into a kerb and gutter along Orlando Street.

Witnesses removed him from the vehicle and contacted police.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and he was breath tested at the scene, allegedly returning a positive reading.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.203.

After pleading guilty in Coffs Harbour Local Court today (Monday March 1) Singh was granted bail on a number of conditions.

He must report the Coffs Harbour Police Station every Monday and not occupy the driver seat of any motor vehicle.

His case has been listed for sentencing on April 12.

