DRINK DRIVE: The man pleaded guilty to repeatedly drink driving.
News

DRUNK DRIVER: Coffs man caught three times in under a month

Jasmine Minhas
14th Oct 2020 2:30 PM
A COFFS Harbour man who was caught drink-driving three times while on a cancelled licence in the span of less than a month has faced court.

Aidan Stanley Lee appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court this week where he pleaded guilty to a string of offences including three charges of drink-driving and four of driving while his licence was cancelled.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said Mr Lee was first caught drink-driving with a low range PCA and a cancelled licence at Toormina on September 4.

On September 7, he was caught driving with a cancelled licence and alcohol in his system at Coffs Harbour.

On September 21 he was caught driving with a cancelled licence once again, and on September 27 he was caught driving with alcohol in his system at Boambee East.

Mr Lee, who represented himself, told the magistrate he was not aware his licence had been cancelled - however he pleaded guilty to all offences.

The magistrate asked Mr Lee whether he was sure he wanted to plead guilty, with Mr Lee replying "yes."

He urged Mr Lee to seek legal advice in relation to his entitlements before proceeding to sentencing.

He will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court again on October 26.




