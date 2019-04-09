Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested after he threw a schooner of beer at a Casino publican.
A man has been arrested after he threw a schooner of beer at a Casino publican. ©iStockphoto/DavidHills
News

Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

9th Apr 2019 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man who was asked to leave a pub because of his "level of intoxication" has been arrested after he became violent towards the publican and police.

Police will allege that on Friday night the 36-year-old Casino man was asked to leave the pub.

"He refused and started acting inappropriately towards female staff members," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"He then threw a schooner glass and a punch at the publican.

"The Casino man was restrained then ejected from the licensed premises.

"He returned and continued being violent.

"He was restrained by staff until police arrived.

"The Casino man then kicked the publican and resisted police, who sprayed him in the face with capsicum spray."

At Casino Police Station he was charged with assault, failing to leave a licensed premises and resisting police.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court later this month.

casino lismore northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Coffs scores below average on 'place experience' index

    premium_icon Coffs scores below average on 'place experience' index

    News A development application that was put on public exhibition three times, and received almost 200 submissions, will also be up for consideration.

    • 9th Apr 2019 11:15 AM
    Punt addicted accountant stole $1m from client mates

    premium_icon Punt addicted accountant stole $1m from client mates

    Crime Gambling-addicted man stole a million from his mates

    Scotts Head remembers its beach landing

    premium_icon Scotts Head remembers its beach landing

    News It's 20 years since the tugboat ran ashore on the Mid North Coast

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Moonee subdivision to be determined by councillors

    premium_icon Moonee subdivision to be determined by councillors

    News The 30-lot residential subdivision will include a public reserve.