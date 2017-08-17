Drum lines are an archaic solution to shark control

IT MAKES me so angry and sad to think that we are still using cruel and archaic drum lines and shark nets to try to prevent interaction between sharks and humans.

We have a government-funded marine science centre in Coffs Harbour, and yet the best authorities can come up with, is to install these outdated and invasive methods of so called preventative measures.

It was not that long ago, that we closed the world's whaling stations and now admire these beautiful creatures and have made their annual migration a major tourist attraction, so why have we still not evolved enough to protect other precious marine creatures from exploitation and needless slaughter, when other more humane methods could be found.

Both governments and scientists, have a responsibility to not only educate swimmers in water safety, but also to come up with ideas that will not demonise sea creatures, but also to educate the media to stop the constant hysteria of 'killer shark' and 'monster' headlines.

There are many well educated and knowledgeable people, such as Valerie Taylor, and the 'Shark Girl', who could teach us a thing or two about interacting safely with sharks, so why are we not accessing their valuable knowledge of diving safely among sharks?

Surely that would be the most intelligent way of solving this problem, and perhaps even giving us a clear insight into these magnificent creatures.

So stop wasting taxpayer money, when better and more humane solutions could so easily be found.

Ziggy Koenigseder

The Urunga Wetlands Boardwalk. Ian and Irene Peters

Wasteland turned back into wetlands

MY wife and I often go down to Urunga for a walk out to the ocean and the mangroves on the boardwalk.

Last ​Saturday we decided to take our walk on the recently opened Wetlands Boardwalk.

From what I understand this area was an environmental wasteland until the regeneration work was undertaken.

We have to give a great thumbs up and congratulations to all involved for this now beautiful and peaceful area so close to Coffs Harbour.

We would encourage people to take the time to go down to Urunga on a nice sunny day and take in this lovely walk and appreciate the work done by obviously dedicated people.

Ian & Irene Peters

Everybody needs good neighbours

IN my dotage, having reached great wisdom I have come to the conclusion the worst people to live next door to are neighbours.

However in the enlightened days of Human Services there has come a change, a change that is going to worry the heck out of the serial vexatious complainer. You know them, don't you?

They are the ones most versed in the business of all the other tenants of the multi-tenanted accommodation, they watch every move that one makes and if you should "break the law" off they go.

They will not put anything in writing, they will ring the customer service officer.

The above instigates an "investigation", and in the past the word of the vexatious complainer was considered fact, but now, sense seems to prevail and these complaints are still investigated but if the complaint "This not substantiated" it is given the chop.

This does not ease the work load of the Human Services people, but it makes for a much better handling of vexatious complaints.

It does not help to suggest to the complainer to get a life, as they will tell you they already have one, watching everything that moves so that they can complain.

Peter Rake