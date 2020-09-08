Menu
A number of people faced Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, September 7. Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
News

DRUGS & THEFT: The latest from Coffs Harbour court

Jasmine Minhas
8th Sep 2020 11:45 AM
FROM drug supply to shoplifting, here’s what happened at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, September 7.

Colin John Bartlett was up for sentencing on three drug-related charges.

Bartlett appeared before Magistrate Ian Rodgers on Monday on charges of supply prohibited drug greater than indictable quantity but less than commercial quantity, possess prohibited drug, as well as driving while having an illicit drug present in his blood.

Barlett had his conditional bail continued.

Barlett, who had pleaded guilty to the offences, had his sentencing adjourned to September 22.

Brooke Williams was convicted and sentenced for three traffic offences.

Williams appeared before Magistrate Rodgers on three counts of driving while her license was disqualified.

Williams had pleaded guilty to the offences and she was sentenced to a 9 month Community Corrections Order, expiring in June 2021.

As part of the conditions of the Order she must not commit any offence and must appear before the court if called upon.

A fourth charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was dismissed by the Magistrate.

Brett Douglas Roberts was up for sentencing on three shoplifting offences.

Roberts appeared before Magistrate Rodgers after pleading guilty to one count of shoplifting and two of shoplifting value less than $2,000.

The sentencing was adjourned to October 6 at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Michael John Carroll was listed for sentencing on three counts of possess prohibited drug.

Carroll’s sentencing was adjourned to September 22 at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

