Drugs stolen after woman held at knifepoint

A WOMAN has endured a harrowing experience, being held at knifepoint yesterday.

Police confirmed the armed holdup occurred yesterday evening at Park Ave Pharmacy, right in the centre of Coffs Harbour CBD.

Yesterday witnesses described seeing a number of marked and unmarked police cars at the chemist, which is just across the road from the bustling Woolworths supermarket.

Detective chief inspector Guy Flaherty of Coffs/Clarence Police said around 5.30pm yesterday evening they responded to calls of the holdup and learned a woman at the chemist had been held at knifepoint.

Police will allege the offender demanded the manager open the safe, before taking drugs which were inside.

Park Avenue Pharmacy after a suspected robbery on Wednesday, August 5. Photo: Kyle Hands Media.

Det. Flaherty said he could not confirm what type of drugs the alleged offender took.

After setting up a crime scene, Coffs Harbour detectives identified a 46-year-old male close by and arrested him.

He is currently under police guard in Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

"All armed hold-ups are dangerous and fortunately in this situation no one was injured," Det.

Flaherty said.

"Police are out targeting areas particularly in times of covid and we are conducting various searches for people carrying contraband, and obviously looking for weapons and the like."