Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drugs, ice pipe found in unlicensed driver's rental car

8th Feb 2019 7:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is facing a series of charges after he was stopped by police at Woodburn on Thursday.

Police from Richmond Highway Patrol stopped a car on Richmond St about 2pm and spoke to the 27-year-old driver, who was from Corindi Beach.

"He gave police a false name several times," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, David Henderson, said.

"Police worked out his real name and discovered that he is an unlicensed driver.

"A roadside drug test went positive to cannabis and methylamphetamie.

"Police had cause to search his vehicle and they discovered an ice pipe with 1 gram of methylamphetamine next to it.

"A further 5 grams of what is believed to me methylamphetamine was also located in the car.

"Checks on the car revealed that it was a rental car that had not been returned."

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station 

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with unlicensed driving (second-plus offence) and stating a false name.

Further charges will be laid once the results of the seized drug analysis and his secondary drug test are known.

drugs ice northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man missing in surf off Coffs Coast beach

    premium_icon Man missing in surf off Coffs Coast beach

    News UPDATE: A WOMAN has been saved and a man remains missing after the pair were dragged out to sea at a Coffs Coast beach.

    Kings of the road helping farmers in drought

    premium_icon Kings of the road helping farmers in drought

    News Bales for Bendemeer appeal has delivered 200 hay bales to farmers

    Fraser slammed by council over boat ramp claims

    premium_icon Fraser slammed by council over boat ramp claims

    News Council says MP is 'completely incorrect'

    Shooters claim credit for $10-million boat ramp funding

    premium_icon Shooters claim credit for $10-million boat ramp funding

    News 'Let's hope the cheque doesn't bounce' before Coffs cashes in.