Silus Boyes who stands accused of directing the activities of a criminal group has appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court.
News

Drugs, guns & stolen cars: Alleged crime leader faces court

Jasmine Minhas
23rd Sep 2020 5:00 PM
MISABOTTI man Silus Boyes has been remanded in custody over accusations he directed the criminal activities of a major crime syndicate that had been supplying illicit drugs and firearms in the Northern NSW region.

The 42-year-old appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court this week and did not make an application for bail.

Mr Boyes is the third alleged member of the group who has been charged so far, with police informing media that further arrests will be made in coming weeks.

Another alleged director of the group Edward Williams, 41, and alleged participant Craig Anthony Walsh, 36, were arrested during drug raids in the Thora and Missabotti area last week, where police allegedly seized $6.5 million worth of cannabis plants.

All three men had been under investigation by police following their alleged involvement in a shooting at Kalang in April.

At Mr Boyes' Missabotti property police allegedly seized more drugs including $165,000 worth of MDMA.

Police also allegedly discovered more than 180 vehicles, with at least nine allegedly confirmed stolen.

Mr Boyes was arrested at a Bowraville home two days later and was charged with several firearms and drug supply related offences, as well as having suspected stolen vehicles on his premises, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.

Mr Boyes will reappear at Coffs Harbour Local Court via audio visual link on November 16.

