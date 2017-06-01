Drugs and prohibited weapons seized in search warrant

A MAN and a teenager have been charged following a search warrant at Urunga.

About 9am on Thursday officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Target Action Group, executed a search warrant at a home on Giinagay Way, Urunga.

During the search of the premises, police allegedly located a .177 cal break action air rifle, compound bow, replica pistol, knuckle-dusters, nun-chucks, numerous knives and swords, and drugs believed to be MDMA and cannabis.

A man and teenager were arrested and conveyed to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug and possess unauthorised firearm.

He has been given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, July 10.

A 45-year-man has been charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of possess prohibited weapon, supply prohibited drug, possess unauthorised firearm, deal with property proceeds of crime.

He has been given conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.