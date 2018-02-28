Drugs and firearms seized from property

A 54-year-old MAN has been charged with drug and firearms offences after a Police search warrant at a property near Kempsey.

Around 1pm on Thursday, February 22, police from Mid North Coast Police District executed a search warrant at a property on Corangula Road, Corangula, about 20km west of Kempsey.

Police alleged they located 23 cannabis plants growing in a greenhouse and a hydroponic setup and found approximately 2kg of cannabis head inside the home.

Officers also located and seized six firearms and ammunition from the premises. They also confiscated his firearms licence.

The man and all the items seized were conveyed to Kempsey Police Station and the man was later charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug and cultivate prohibited drug.

He was also issued a notice of suspension regarding the firearms licence.

The man will appear in court on Monday, April 4.