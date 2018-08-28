Drugged, aggressive stranger tries to enter woman's car

A WOMAN was left terrified after a drugged stranger continually attempted to get inside her car in broad daylight.

Audie Albert Stanley Cowsley "yelled incoherently" at the driver, even managing to open the passenger door of her car in his relentless pursuit on May 19.

He later told police he had been taking the drug ice and was "not sure what had occurred" when questioned over the incident.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to the unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court heard the victim was driving away from a Granville petrol station after filling her car when her terffying interaction with Cowsley began at about 3.20pm that day.

He ran in front of her car before wedging the passenger door open.

Police prosecutor Michael Quirk told the court the woman told the intruder to "get out", which followed by him jumping out and her driving forward.

But, her getaway was short-lived as she had to stop driving due to traffic.

An opportunistic Cowsley once again gained entry to her car through the passenger door.

Despite his aggressive behaviour, the court heard he did not make threats directly towards the victim.

Sgt Quirk said the victim was left "terrified" and "deeply distressed" by the incident.

The court heard Cowsley studied parapsychology at university, and formerly worked as a courier driver and soldier.

Defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Cowsley was "very regretful" over the car event.

Cowsley also pleaded guilty in the court appearance to two counts of failing to appear.

After missing a scheduled court appearance, he was arrested when police found him walking through the Woolworths car park in Maryborough.

The Maryborough man had spent 21 days in pre-sentence custody.

He was sentenced to three months in jail, granted immediate parole.