Drug traffickers netted on 633 charges

DOZENS of early morning raids across Roma and multiple arrests have restricted the flow of ice through the southwest.

Southwest police initiated in excess of 40 search warrants this morning, leading to the arrest of 11 suspects on 633 charges.

The raids come as part of the closure of police operation Papa Knot, operating in the district over the past 18 months.

Acting Superintendent Paul Hart said the raids had lead to the seizure of multiple vehicles and large quantities of ice.

"The initial part of the closure has seen several offenders apprehended in possession of large quantities of ice, which we believe were headed for destinations in the southwest.

"Of note was a male offender apprehended at a Derry St address this morning in Roma. A 37-year-old male has been charged with trafficking in ice as well as approximately 392 charges of supplying ice to people around Roma and the surrounds, as well as property related offences and the offence of perverting the course of justice.

"We'll be alleging that all these charges are related to a sophisticated network of drug trafficking and multiple offenders that have been operating in and around the southwest district, but also in other regions of Queensland.

"As a result of our activities so far, we have apprehended over 100 offenders in this area and we've charged these offenders with almost 800 charges relating specifically to the trafficking of ice right throughout the southwest."

Amongst the seized property from this morning raids was a vehicle priced at more than $100,000. Alexia Austin

Supt Hart said the raids had been aimed at high-level players and alluded to the distribution chain of the drug in the southwest.

"One of the modes of operations of this particular network has been the use of heavy vehicles and the heavy vehicle transport industry.

"That has provided a means for these offenders that we will be alleging have used vehicles to transport quantities of ice through out the state, and it has been centred here in Roma.

"In (Ipswich and the Darling Downs) where we have had this operation occurring we have targeted people we believe are involved in this network and possibly even higher up the distribution chain."

Although in its final phase, operation Papa Knot will be continuing to net suspects in the west.

"We have other search warrants that will be executed throughout the course of this week because we believe this network has far reaching tentacles," Supt Hart said.

"This is by no means the end of this operation, and we will continue on for some time as we have a number of targets outstanding and we are still linking with our partners from other parts of the QPS.

"We are very pleased with the results of the operation today."