Drug syndicate's latest accused answer to meth, gun charges

Multiple police officers in unmarked vehicles raid a home on Old Palmwoods Rd, Palmwoods where they arrested a number of people. Shayla Bulloch

A MAN accused of drug trafficking in a major Sunshine Coast drug syndicate surrendered his passport after his first court appearance.

Traffic controller Roger James Cole, 60, was one of two men required in court today on charges laid after police raids on two Palmwoods properties, plus one in Woombye on December 3.

Mr Cole was charged with 11 offences including trafficking methylamphetamine between July 5 and December this year.

He is also accused of possessing methylamphetamine, cannabis, anabolic steroids and a mobile phone used in connection with possessing dangerous drugs on December 3.

Multiple police officers in unmarked vehicles raid a Palmwoods home on December 3 after a year-long, ongoing operation targeting drug trafficking on the Sunshine Coast. Shayla Bulloch

The Palmwoods man faces a spate of weapons charges for possessing three single-shot centre-fire rifles, and a centre-fire pistol with a calibre of more than 0.38 inches but not more than 0.45, fireworks and ammunition.

Court documents show Mr Cole was granted watchhouse bail the day of his arrest, and is required before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 1 next year at 9am.

Mr Cole's bail conditions require he report once a week to the Nambour Police Station from December 31.

He must have no contact either directly or indirectly with two men, including another co-accused Jake James McDonald.

Mr McDonald appeared before court on December 6 on 11 charges including possessing explosives, dangerous drugs, restricted drugs and weapons, and receiving tainted property.

The Woombye man, aged 28, was granted bail on December 6 under strict conditions he wear a monitoring bracelet, adhere to a curfew and not have any contact with the co-accused.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 25.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for Mr Cole's neighbour, Mark Leslie Everest, 61, who failed to appear.

Mr Everest was arrested on December 3 and charged with possessing the dangerous drugs methylamphetamine and anabolic steroids, possessing the restricted drug Quetiapine (marketed as Seroquel) which was unlawfully obtained and a pipe and scales used in connection with a dangerous drug.

He is also alleged to have unlawfully possessed an electric anti-personal device and a flick knife, plus an extendible baton and ammunition without authority.

Mr Everest is required to return to court on January 18 next year.