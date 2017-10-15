23°
Drug rehab under the spotlight in regional NSW

The community can have their say during an inquiry into drug rehabilitation in regional NSW.
THE future of drug rehabilitation in regional NSW is under the spotlight, and stakeholders are urged to have their say.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said people within his electorate should consider sharing their views with a NSW Parliamentary inquiry into the future of drug rehabilitation in regional NSW.

"I am passionate about addressing mental health issues and suicide prevention in our region and a lot of those problems are caused by drug abuse," Mr Gulaptis said.

"In particular, ice is a real scourge. Just ask any paramedic or ED staff on night shift.

"Local solutions work best and that is why the inquiry is seeking local advice."

To make a submission to the inquiry into the provision of drug rehabilitation services in regional, rural and remote New South Wales, search parliament.nsw.gov.au or contact Mr Gulaptis' electorate office on (02) 66431244.

Even very short submissions are welcome and need to be made by December 8.

If you or someone you know needs crisis support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

