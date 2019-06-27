DRUG BUSTS: Seven charged after four-day police sting

DRUG BUST: Marijuana plants allegedly seized during seven police search warrants in the Fraser Coast within four days this week.

SEVEN people have been arrested after a massive four-day police sting targeting alleged Fraser Coast drug suppliers.

Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch's Detective Senior Constable Glen Dehnert said officers from the Maryborough Drug Enforcement Team and Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrants across the Fraser Coast in response to information provided by members of the community to combat illicit drug production and supply.

A 42-year-old Hervey Bay man was arrested and charged with seven offences including with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of restricted items, possession of drug utensils and unlawful possession of weapon after a search warrant was executed on Monday.

It will be alleged that police attended a Bunker Ave address in Urraween about 3.40pm in relation to suspected drug materials and as a result located a marijuana plant, prescription drugs, ammunition and a rifle to which he did not have a relevant weapons licence for.

The man is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 11.

A search of a Harvey Rd property in Glenwood about 8.20am on Tuesday allegedly turned up four firearms, a silencer, ammunition, throwing knives, marijuana plants, leaf and oil.

A 52-year-old Glenwood man was charged with nine offences including possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug utensils, unlawful possession of weapons and unlawful possession of explosives.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 23.

The same day, another Glenwood address on Arbourfour Rd was searched about 9.35am where police allegedly found marijuana plants, leaf, hash, seeds and a Hydroponic setup including lights, fan, and transformer along with water pipes and grinders.

A 36-year-old Glenwood man was charged with nine offences including possession of a dangerous drug, producing a dangerous drug, possession of items used in drug offences and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 23.

Also on Tuesday, during a search of a Wards Rd address in Glenwood address police seized several marijuana plants, in excess of 2kg of marijuana leaf which resulted in a 59-year-old woman being arrested and charged with two offences to appear in court in the coming weeks.

Two other people at the address were drug diverted for minor drug offences.

On Wednesday 32-year-old woman was arrested and bailed to appear in court in for three charges after a police search of a Honiton St address in Torquay allgedly found methylamphetamine, marijuana and drug utensils.

A Point Vernon home on Long St was also searched the same day where a 32-year-old man was charged with three offences after police sized drug utensils and ammunition.

On the fourth day of drug raids, a search on at a Boat Harbour Dr address in Pialba seized methylamphetamine, marijuana plants half-a-kilogram of marijuana leaf and a hydroponic set up including lights and fans.

A 53-year-old man will face court over three offences and a 58-year-old man was charged with six offences including two counts of drug supply.

Also on Thursday 20 marijuana plants and a hydroponic setup including lights and a transformer were seized at a Craignish address on Neilsons Rd.

A 48-year-old man was charged with four offences including drug production and possession.