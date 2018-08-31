Drug ODs in Coffs 'a social problem', readers say

Drug overdose deaths in Coffs Harbour have more than tripled in 10 years, and prescriptions drugs are behind the spike.

ADVOCATE readers have weighed in on concerning findings that drug overdose deaths in Coffs Harbour have more than tripled in 10 years.

The report found opioids, including codeine, oxycodone, heroin and fentanyl, are the leading substances behind the deaths.

The Advocate asked readers whether they believed this justified the recent ban on chemists selling codeine over the counter.

"Drug bans are counter-productive - it drives the drugs underground, jacking up the prices and decreasing the quality in a new black market. They do not solve the key problem, why are the users overdosing in the first place?” Adam Bryce said.

"The drug overdoses are a social problem, not a legal one.”

Ess Em Murray criticised the health system for the spike.

"Perhaps Coffs Harbour should look at their mental health practices and take responsibility instead of putting these people in the too hard basket and sending them back out on the streets without support,” she said.

Reader Matt Mcburney believes the ban has resulted in more pressure and costs involved in seeing a doctor for prescriptions.

