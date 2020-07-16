Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drug mule busted with ice in undies, bra

by Grace Mason
16th Jul 2020 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman busted with thousands of dollars worth of ice stuffed inside her bra and underwear before a flight to Cairns has been sentenced to four years' jail.

Mikaela Anne Gates-Hull, 23, was found with two bags of the drug inside her bra and a further bag inside her underwear, held in with sticky tape strapped around her waist, when police arrested her and her ex-partner Andy Wilson at Brisbane Airport on June 9 last year.

The Cairns Supreme Court heard the weight of the ice she was carrying was just more than 135g, with a potent­ial street value well over $50,000.

Gates-Hull pleaded guilty to three counts of drug possession and one count of receiving­ tainted property while being sentenced on Wednesday.

The court heard Wilson, 32, was allegedly found with just over 5g and boasted to police "it's a measly five grams … it's not like you can get me for trafficking". His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for September.

The court heard Gates-Hull had already served 13 months in custody. She was given a parole release date of August 8.

Originally published as Drug mule busted with ice in undies, bra on Cairns flight

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cairns court drugs ice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AXE ATTACK: Witness describes ‘bizarre’ incident

        premium_icon AXE ATTACK: Witness describes ‘bizarre’ incident

        Environment As this Park Beach resident trained his eye on the stranger, the man produced an axe

        UPDATE: Cyclist impaled at boardwalk in stable condition

        premium_icon UPDATE: Cyclist impaled at boardwalk in stable condition

        News The cyclist impaled last week is in a stable condition in Newcastle.

        Community rallies for boy after horror accident

        premium_icon Community rallies for boy after horror accident

        News "He is a fighter and I'm sure he will pull through this."

        Fireys called to rescue 9yo near Corindi

        premium_icon Fireys called to rescue 9yo near Corindi

        News Boy taken to hospital in third bike incident in area within past few weeks