Strawberry boom amid crisis
Strawberry farm owner a convicted drug trafficker

Sarah Barnham
22nd Sep 2018 9:51 AM

A CONVICTED drug trafficker is the owner of a fruit growing and packing business making headlines for its involvement in the strawberry contamination scandal, Fairfax is reporting.

The Brisbane Times is reporting Donnybrook Berries, Near Caboolture at Elimbah, is owned by Pasquale "Pat" Cufari from Mildura.

Donnybrook Berries was forced to dump its stock. Picture: Stephanie Chheang
According to the report Mr Cufari was not at the farmland property at Mildura when FairFax Media arrived however two men came to the front of the home where a red Ferrari was parked in the drive.

Fairfax Media requested to speak to Mr Cufari however reported there was no response to requests made for comment about Donnybrook Berries.

Lionel Sach, who runs the growers' co-operative at Elimbah, reportedly told the Brisbane Times Mr Cufari would visit the area about once a year but otherwise stayed in Victoria.

Police are investigating several reports of food tampering across the country after the first reports of needles embedded in strawberries emerged a week ago.

