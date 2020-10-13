Coffs drug driver cops stern words from magistrate

The magistrate had stern words for a man who pleaded guilty to drug driving and possess prohibited drug at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

The magistrate had stern words for a man who pleaded guilty to drug driving and possess prohibited drug at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

A DRUG driver caught with cannabis in his car at Coffs Harbour has copped stern words from the magistrate during his sentencing.

"It's not for the courts to fix up the situation you have created," Magistrate Michael Dakin told him.

"With the greatest respect you've got to be living on another planet not to know, with all the publicity surrounding the charge, that it remains an offence."

Scott Richard Bullock appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday for sentencing on charges of drive while illicit drug present in oral fluid, and possess prohibited drug.

The defence told the court that Bullock was remorseful, explaining that he had been using cannabis as a form of self-medication following the loss of two family members.

The defence however acknowledged Bullock's traffic history was "interesting."

The court heard Bullock, who didn't get in his license until 2015, had prior offences on his record including a mid range PCA in 2002 and a drive while unlicensed in 2007.

MORE COURT STORIES:

The defence asked the magistrate not to record a conviction for the drug driving offence - which prompted the Magistrate's stern words.

Magistrate Dakin said Bullock's traffic record showed he had a history of noncompliance.

"Driving a motor vehicle is something we take for granted everyday," he said.

"But in reality it is one of the most complex tasks we undertake everyday … it requires undivided attention and avoiding anything that could impair the ability to drive.

"You take the chances - you accept the consequences."

When handing down his sentence, Magistrate Dakin took into account Bullock's need for his license due to working two jobs.

He did not convict Bullock, but sentenced him to a Community Release Order for two years.