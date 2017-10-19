Drug detection operation aims to bruise crime rates

POLICE Operation Bruiser targeting drugs has been called a success in helping to drive down crime on the Coffs Coast.

Police from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command Target Action Group yesterday targeted drivers and XPT train services around Coffs.

Over the operation, four people were found to have drugs on them, police said.

A 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were suspected of driving under the influence of illicit drugs after returning positive random drug tests.

A 51-year-old man was also found to have stolen goods in his possession in the operation.

"These operations are a significant tool in our armoury in tackling crime,” Coffs/Clarence LAC crime manager,” Detective Inspector Darren Jameson, said.

"These operation will continue as we focus on driving down crime.”

Coffs/Clarence LAC was helped by Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and State Protection Group Dog Squad during Operation Bruiser.