24°
News

Drug detection operation aims to bruise crime rates

Operation bruiser targeted drugs.
Operation bruiser targeted drugs. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

POLICE Operation Bruiser targeting drugs has been called a success in helping to drive down crime on the Coffs Coast.

Police from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command Target Action Group yesterday targeted drivers and XPT train services around Coffs.

Over the operation, four people were found to have drugs on them, police said.

A 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were suspected of driving under the influence of illicit drugs after returning positive random drug tests.

A 51-year-old man was also found to have stolen goods in his possession in the operation.

"These operations are a significant tool in our armoury in tackling crime,” Coffs/Clarence LAC crime manager,” Detective Inspector Darren Jameson, said.

"These operation will continue as we focus on driving down crime.”

Coffs/Clarence LAC was helped by Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and State Protection Group Dog Squad during Operation Bruiser.

Topics:  coffs/clarence local area command coffs coast crime coffs harbour drugs stolen goods

Coffs Coast Advocate
Community pulls together to feed the town

Community pulls together to feed the town

THERE were smiles all around as the crew from Ozharvest Coffs Harbour watched their newly donated goods be delivered.

Man cuffed after police stop and search a car

MAN ARRESTED: Police have arrested a man after they stopped and searched a Holden Commodore on Moonee St.

A man has been arrested after police stopped and searched a car

Coffs to be rocked by traffic as Midnight Oil fans hit town

ROCKING IT: Heavy traffic is expected to hit Coffs Harbour in the lead up to the Midnight Oil show.

Heavy traffic expected as Midnight Oil fans hit Coffs

Play a key role in nature conservation

CHECK IT OUT: EnviTE staff Justin Couper and Mick Webb.

Program helps private landowners manage wildlife on their property.

Local Partners