Drug den found after fire destroys Sydney house
Police have uncovered a hydroponic drug den after a house fire in Sydney's west early this morning.
Emergency crews were called to the brick home on Montrose Avenue, Merrylands, following reports of the blaze just before 4am.
Firefighters brought the fire under control and after inspecting the badly damaged premises found the hydroponic cannabis set up inside.
Police were called in and cordoned off the property.
They are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Nobody was home at the time of the blaze.
The incident comes just weeks after a separate hydroponic set up was discovered after a fire in a Mascot warehouse near Sydney Airport.