Drug decriminalisation a hot topic in Coffs

A NSW Greens MP - who has publicly confessed to the ‘occasional’ use of ecstasy and MDMA - will be hosting a drug law reform forum in Coffs Harbour.

Cate Faehrmann will be joined by Australian Anti-Ice Campaigner Jose Porcia at the forum to be held this Thursday, where they will discuss drug decriminalisation, legalising cannabis and pill testing as part of the Greens’ Rethink, Reform campaign.

Ms Faehrmann introduced a bill to allow pill testing for the ‘purposes of drug harm reduction’ in Parliament last month.

She said the Government needed to take a different approach to preventing drug deaths, following the high profile inquest into the tragic losses of six young people at music festivals between December 2017 and January 2019.

“Telling people not to take drugs has never worked, and it is not working now. It will never work.”

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann.

Ms Faehrmann has also said she intends to introduce bills next year to legalise cannabis and decriminalise the personal use of all illicit drugs.

Earlier this year Ms Faehrmann penned an opinion piece detailing her experiences with illicit drugs in her youth, and admitted she still took party drugs occasionally.

“As a politician I’ve made the difficult decision to ‘come out’ in this way because the government’s zero-tolerance approach to drugs has not only been a catastrophic failure in stopping drug use, it is costing people their lives,” she wrote.

Guest speaker Jose Porcia is a former ice-addict who, after spending time in jail and becoming homeless, managed to fight his addiction and has since launched the Coffs Harbour Community Ice Action Team.

Ahead of the launch, he shared his story with The Advocate and revealed how his thirteen years of addiction saw him lose ‘everything’.

The Coffs Harbour Drug Forum will be held at the Cavanbah Centre on Thursday, December 5 from 6pm-8pm.