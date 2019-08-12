Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schalk Steven Herbst
Schalk Steven Herbst Contributed
Crime

Drug dealer goes 'off the rails' after stopping his meds

Leighton Smith
by
12th Aug 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE failure to take his medication, combined with the consumption of illicit drugs were the two factors behind Schalk Steven Herbst very narrowly escaping a stint behind bars.

Blackwater-based Herbst, 22, pleaded guilty to four counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of possessing a dangerous drug in the Rockhampton District Court on Friday.

Following a police raid on his property on March 22, 2018, evidence was uncovered of his drug dealing activities.

His mobile phone had evidence of two instances when he successfully transacted a total quantity of 10 MDMA (ecstasy) pills and two instances when he was recorded carrying out two "preparatory" acts of drug supply.

The first of those acts was arranging for the purchase of drugs, and the second was when he contacted a person offering to supply them given he had "bulk caps".

When police discovered 20 "Blue Adidas" pills in his room mate's room, Herbst accepted responsibility for owning them - a commercial quantity according to prosecutors.

Looking at his criminal history Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent noted how Herbst was on probation (due to expire in 2020) and was out on parole (due to expire in October), because of unrelated lawbreaking.

Defence Barrister Ross Lo Monaco produced medical reports described his client's battle with mental issues which saw him taken out of school and struggle to remain medicated due to how it made him feel.

He said Herbst's failure to medicate, combined with his intake of illicit substances, lead to life choices which "destroyed him", where he'd "really gone off the rails".

Discovery of new medication regimen along with rehabilitation steps had turned his life around in recent months.

Judge Michael Burnett accepted Herbt's mental difficulties as key underlying reasons behind his law breaking.

He sentenced Herbst to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 2 years with strict probation conditions.

More Stories

drug dealing drug supply elise sargent michael burnett rockhampton district court ross lo monaco tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Snappers run riot over hapless Pirates in huge win

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Snappers run riot over hapless Pirates in huge win

    News THE men in red and black were at their lethal best in the 57-12 win, and will now have the chance to defend their 2018 premiership this Saturday in the decider.

    FINALS BOUND: Ghosts maul Sawtell to cruise into grand final

    premium_icon FINALS BOUND: Ghosts maul Sawtell to cruise into grand final

    Rugby League Grafton were too good on home turf against Sawtell.

    Snappers scorch Pirates to earn spot in 2019 grand final

    premium_icon Snappers scorch Pirates to earn spot in 2019 grand final

    News THE Snappers will get the chance to defend their 2018 premiership.

    MUST READ: 19 biggest moments from the 2019 Group 2 season

    premium_icon MUST READ: 19 biggest moments from the 2019 Group 2 season

    Rugby League THE 2019 Group 2 season truly had a bit of everything.