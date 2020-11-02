Drug deal gone wrong lands man in court

A man has been convicted and sentenced after a $20 cannabis drug deal didn’t go as planned.

A MAN has been sentenced for threatening another with screwdrivers in Toormina after a drug deal didn’t go as planned.

Michael John Henery Ahoy appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court last week where he pleaded guilty to an intimidation charge in relation to the October 5 incident.

The court heard Ahoy and another man had approached the victim to buy cannabis, handing him a $20 note.

The victim was however “unsuccessful” in buying the cannabis for Ahoy.

Ahoy told the victim the next day that he wanted his money back, but the victim said he no longer had the $20.

Ahoy left the scene and walked towards his unit in Playford Ave but was followed by the victim.

They got into a verbal fight, and Ahoy went into his unit and came out with two weapons which the victim had later described to police as knives.

The court heard the weapons were however found to be screwdrivers.

“It’s clear he was armed and was goading the victim to fight, saying ‘come on’ in an aggressive manner,” Magistrate Ian Rodgers said.

It was heard that the victim then fled the scene.

In handing down his sentence, Magistrate Rodgers took into account Ahoy’s criminal history which included a similar offence back in 2014.

“That gap in offending does provide some evidence he can gain stability within the community,” the magistrate said.

Ahoy was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month Community Release Order under the conditions that he does not commit another offence, and must come back before the court if called upon.