Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drug charges after police stop ute

16th May 2018 2:00 PM

POLICE stopping a car in the early hours of the morning has allegedly unearthed a large quantity of drugs.

Police allege large quantities of drugs, believed to be MDMA, cocaine, cannabis and methylamphetamine were found during an early morning search of a vehicle in Coffs Harbour.
Police allege large quantities of drugs, believed to be MDMA, cocaine, cannabis and methylamphetamine were found during an early morning search of a vehicle in Coffs Harbour. NSW Police

A man will face court today charged with drug offences after a vehicle stop in Moonee St at about 1.40am.

Police officers stopped an Izuzu utility to speak with the driver and during a search of the vehicle, they allegedly located a large quantity of drugs, believed to be MDMA, cocaine, cannabis and methylamphetamine.

The items were seized and will undergo forensic analysis.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, one count of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour drug possession drug supply nsw police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Every dollar delivered for Coffs bypass

    Every dollar delivered for Coffs bypass

    News VIDEO: DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has said there'll be no shortfall in the budget for the Coffs Harbour bypass.

    Coffs Harbour bypass announcement

    Coffs Harbour bypass...

    Video Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on the Coffs bypass.

    Tourism in the air: Reaching a critical point with Airbnb

    Tourism in the air: Reaching a critical point with Airbnb

    News Airbnb proves a blessing and curse for Coffs' tourism future.

    Coffs Coast investors expected to buy

    Coffs Coast investors expected to buy

    Property The end of the lending crackdown is tipped to bring investors back

    • 16th May 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners