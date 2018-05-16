Drug charges after police stop ute

POLICE stopping a car in the early hours of the morning has allegedly unearthed a large quantity of drugs.

Police allege large quantities of drugs, believed to be MDMA, cocaine, cannabis and methylamphetamine were found during an early morning search of a vehicle in Coffs Harbour. NSW Police

A man will face court today charged with drug offences after a vehicle stop in Moonee St at about 1.40am.

Police officers stopped an Izuzu utility to speak with the driver and during a search of the vehicle, they allegedly located a large quantity of drugs, believed to be MDMA, cocaine, cannabis and methylamphetamine.

The items were seized and will undergo forensic analysis.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, one count of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.