Drug charges after police stop ute
POLICE stopping a car in the early hours of the morning has allegedly unearthed a large quantity of drugs.
A man will face court today charged with drug offences after a vehicle stop in Moonee St at about 1.40am.
Police officers stopped an Izuzu utility to speak with the driver and during a search of the vehicle, they allegedly located a large quantity of drugs, believed to be MDMA, cocaine, cannabis and methylamphetamine.
The items were seized and will undergo forensic analysis.
A 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.
He was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, one count of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.
The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.