Drug addict inadvertently gave himself up to police

The prisoner had "an extensive and growing criminal history".

The prisoner had "an extensive and growing criminal history". Martin Sykes

A TOOWOOMBA man had inadvertently given himself up to police when a search of his home found almost 9g of methylamphetamine.

Lucas James Pain had been heard to say to his then de facto partner "Why is there 9g, I thought I only had 7g", Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie told Toowoomba Supreme Court.

When analysed, the 8.9g of crystal substance found during the police search on July 27, 2017, was found to have a purity of 6.126g.

Ms Petrie said though the drug found was of a "significant amount", the Crown accepted the drug had been for Pain's own personal use.

Pain, 31, appeared in custody to plead guilty to possession of meth above the 2g schedule and possessing drug-related utensils and a flick knife which was a Category M weapon.

Ms Petrie said at the time of the offending, Pain was subject to parole which had been cancelled and he had served out that sentence in custody.

However, Pain had spent 64 days in pre-sentence custody relating to this matter which had been delayed due to Pain wanting to go to trial until he changed his plea.

Pain's former de facto partner had been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge, the court heard.

Justice Peter Applegarth described Pain's criminal history as "extensive and growing".

Noting the 31-year-old would need support in the community "if and when you're given parole", Justice Applegarth sentenced Pain to 20 months in jail but ordered he be eligible to apply for release on parole immediately.

