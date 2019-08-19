Drug addict accidentally dumps car in Boyne River

A GLADSTONE man has been sentenced to jail for two years after a drug-fuelled crime spree which ended with the sinking of his car in the Boyne River at Benaraby.

A GLADSTONE man has been sentenced to jail for two years after a drug-fuelled crime spree that ended with the car he was driving sinking in the Boyne River.

Shane Christopher Steer, 38 pleaded guilty via video from jail at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including possess dangerous drugs, utensils, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving without a licence, stealing, unlawful use of a car, use a carriage service to harass and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The court was told Steer's offending occurred between April and May 2019 and was fuelled by his addiction to methylamphetamines.

It began on April 18 when police received reports of a man "acting erratically" jumping into and running around people's backyards.

The court was told police spoke with Steer and found him to be in possession of 1.7g of meth and a pipe.

A month later on May 21 Steer sent a series of abusive and harassing text messages to a former partner threatening she would "die a horrible death".

Some of the texts involved Steer's plans to cut the woman "open alive" and hand her body to the "police headquarters".

Days later Steer stole a car with the intention of visiting the woman in Cairns and he was involved in a fuel drive-off on May 26.

While on the road to Cairns he was observed to cross over double white lines to overtake vehicles.

At one stage Steer drove into oncoming traffic and narrowly avoided causing a crash.

The court was told Steer was located by police at Benaraby, parked near the Boyne River.

Although the car was parked, it was not "properly secured" and the vehicle rolled into the river.

Steer was arrested and in the police watch-house he had to be moved several times because of damage he caused to security cameras.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said Steer had spent the past 83 days behind bars for the offending.

The former Optus sales representative was working as a chef in jail seven days a week and had hopes of completing qualifications to become a personal trainer.

Ms Hight said her client had a traumatic upbringing that ultimately led him to using drugs.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered Steer to two years' jail to serve six months before parole release November 26, 2019.

Steer was also disqualified from holding a licence for six months.